With NFL training camps across the league officially getting underway on Tuesday, a handful of free agents still remain unsigned. Among those still available in free agency is Cole Beasley. There are a handful of teams who are reportedly interested in bringing Beasley on board, but the wide receiver may have his sights set on one particular destination. Beasley took to Twitter on Tuesday to suggest he’d be interested in returning to the Cowboys if it meant reuniting with Dak Prescott.

To play with Dak I would. https://t.co/Qeuj9bYinK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 26, 2022

After it was questioned whether Beasley would be willing to return to the Cowboys, Beasley took the time to address the situation on Twitter. From the man himself, the 33-year-old clarified that he’d return to the Cowboys in order to team up with Prescott, of whom he is clearly a big fan.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo indicated that Beasley’s market is heating up now that training camp has arrived. The veteran is generating “significant interest from multiple teams,” per Garafolo, who also indicated that Beasley is waiting for an offer that would pay him more than the veteran’s minimum. It’s expected that Beasley would prefer to play for a contending team, making a Cowboys reunion a possibility for the 10-year veteran.

Last season, Cole Beasley featured in 16 games for the Buffalo Bills. He racked up 82 receptions, tied for the most of his career, alongside 693 yards and one touchdown.

Beasley spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys, spending three seasons as teammates with Prescott. From 2016-18, the wideout logged 176 receptions for 1,819 yards and 12 touchdowns, serving as a valuable weapon for Prescott during his first few years in the league.