Dak Prescott addresses ‘discomfort’ after appearing on injury report ahead of Cowboys vs. Bucs tilt

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are days away from kicking off their 2022 NFL season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, but he caused some of his fans (and fantasy football owners) to worry about his status for that game after he was limited in practice Thursday. Prescott, however, was quick to allay fears about his availability for Week 1, saying that he only had a minor issue with his new pair of shoes and that he’s going to be 100 percent ready for Sunday’s contest in Arlington.

Via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (ankle) was limited in practice today. Will show up on injury report, but he insists issue is minor. Discomfort from shoe switch. “I feel great. I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time. …I’m good to go. I promise you.”

The Cowboys are still pinning their hopes for a Super Bowl win on Dak Prescott, who’s always delivered the numbers from under center for the team when he’s healthy, of course. Prescott played in only five games in 2020 due to an ankle injury but had a strong rebound the following year. In 2021, Dak Prescott passed for 4,449 yards and a career-high 37 touchdowns, while leading the highest-scoring offense in the NFL. The Cowboys averaged 30.4 points per game in 2021.

There are huge challenges waiting for Dak Prescott that he needs to get over if he is to surpass his prolific 2021 campaign. For one, the Cowboys’ offensive line took a huge hit with the offseason injury of Tyron Smith. Also gone from his arsenal of downfield weapons are Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson.

For now, at least he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to go all out Sunday night.