Buccaneers drop epic Week 1 hype video narrated by Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2020. However, they fell short of that goal last season. But in 2022, they have their eyes on the prize. The Buccaneers Twitter account posted a hype video narrated by Tom Brady ahead of Week 1. And it is a video that is going to get Bucs fans pumped for the 2022 campaign.

Our work is unfinished. So let's get to it. Narrated by @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/tn5gYjKi6j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 5, 2022

“Our work is unfinished. So let’s get to it,” Brady says in the video.

The Buccaneers have high hopes for the season. Tom Brady is in his mid-40’s and is still one of the league’s best QBs. He was named the best player in the sport according to the NFL’s top 100 list. Although some people questioned that decision, there is no denying the fact that Brady is still talented despite his age.

The team still features plenty of talent across the board. Rob Gronkowski’s absence won’t help matters, as the tight end position does have some question marks. But the team has quality receivers such as Mike Evans and Julio Jones. Leonard Fournette is set to lead the rushing attack once again. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are hoping for a strong offensive line and defensive output.

But they are going to be in contention with Tom Brady leading the charge. The QB has shown no signs of slowing down and is aiming for another Super Bowl victory. Tampa Bay is hungry for a title and they are going to do everything in their power to get the job done.

The Buccaneers will kickoff their season in Dallas against the Cowboys on Sunday.