At this point, it’s just safe to say the Dallas Cowboys are really cursed. Dak Prescott and co. entered their Divisional Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers with huge expectations, but just like in previous years, they disappointed once again.

The Cowboys bowed down to the 49ers on Sunday 19-12, with Prescott unable to do anything and becoming a liability instead with his two interceptions. While Brock Purdy was unable to throw a touchdown for the 49ers, the team did enough to get the lead and limit Dallas’ scoring opportunities.

With their loss, the Cowboys got on the wrong end of history with a couple of unwanted record. First, they extended their own ugly streak of consecutive postseason appearances without reaching the conference championship to 12, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The team last made the conference finals in 1995, which is the last time they won the Super Bowl as well.

Making things worse for Dallas, it marks their seventh straight loss in the Divisional Round in the NFL playoffs. The mark is the longest losing streak for any team since 1970, per Sports Illustrated.

It’s certainly a frustrating end for the Cowboys after all the Super Bowl promises in the preseason and ahead of the playoffs. They passed their test against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, but in the end, they just couldn’t maintain it.

The Cowboys surely have a lot of reflecting to do as they head home pondering what they need to do to break their Super Bowl drought.