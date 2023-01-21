There is no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys will face tough challenges when they go to San Francisco to play the 49ers this weekend. Despite using their third different starting quarterback this season, the 13-4 49ers are currently on an 11-game winning run. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are fresh from a 31-14 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Wild Card Weekend. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Cowboys have when they face the 49ers in the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round.

This matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers has the potential to be a historic game. That’s because both teams have been strong on both offense and defense this season. The outcome could go either way, with key matchups determining the winner. The 49ers have a strong team across all positions, with elite coaching and playmakers. This includes Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who can score from anywhere. On the other end, the Cowboys will need to play their cards right to gain an advantage; otherwise, they may be in trouble.

That said, here are some of the issues the Cowboys will have when they face the 49ers.

4. We’re really sticking with Maher, huh?

The Cowboys have decided to stick with Brett Maher as their kicker against the 49ers. This is despite his poor performance against the Bucs. Of course, there is not a lot of confidence in the decision. Keep in mind that Maher became the first player in 90 years to miss four extra points in one game. This was compounded by the fact that going back to Week 18’s loss to the Washington Commanders, he had missed five in a row before converting one on Monday.

Interestingly enough, during the regular season, Maher had attempted a league-high 53 extra-point attempts and made 50. He also converted all but three of his 32 field-goal tries. We’ll see if this proves to be a mistake or not for Dallas.

3. The Niners Defense might be too good

The Cowboys have been performing exceptionally well on offense. In fact, they finished the season with high rankings in rushing touchdowns, rushing yards, and passing touchdowns. The return of quarterback Dak Prescott from injury and the activation of tight end Dalton Schultz and wide receiver Michael Gallup from injured reserve improved their performance even more.

However, the real driving force behind the Cowboys’ offense has been their dynamic trio of wideout CeeDee Lamb, veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott, and breakout Pro Bowler Tony Pollard. Since Week 8, the team has been averaging 32.5 points per game, which is impressive even when you consider that in Week 18 the Cowboys probably didn’t try to score as much because they wanted to retain the No. 3 seed to play the hapless Buccaneers in the first round.

The Niners, on the other hand, have the No. 1 defense in the league in terms of points and yards allowed. It is led by Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Jimmie Ward. They obviously take a lot of pride in their performance. This defense excels both against the pass and the run.

They actually have a mentality similar to that of a special forces group. Under current defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans, they operate with the motto “SWARM” (Special Work Ethic and Relentless Mindset). The idea behind this is to have 11 players attacking the ball on every play, making it easier for everyone. They play faster and hit harder than any other team, using each collision and tackle as a message to those who doubted or ignored them before. As explosive as the Cowboys offense is, they might meet their match here against the Niners D.

2. Can the Cowboys Defense step up?

Speaking of defense, Dallas is pretty strong on the side of the football, too. The Cowboys’ strong second-half run this season was not just fueled by elite offense but also by strong defensive play from players like Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons, ball-hawking cornerback Trevon Diggs, and Dan Quinn’s defense.

They have had a high number of takeaways, held many opponents to under 98 rushing yards, and stopped many teams from reaching 20 first downs. The team’s strength has been in turnovers. They lead the NFL in takeaways (33) and turnover percentage (16.2 percent).

That said, the 49ers have a strong running game, especially with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel running off tackle. They will likely try to run at Diggs, who has shown to be an ineffective tackler this season. If the Niners successfully exploit Diggs, that could be big trouble for Dallas. Needless to say, he needs to step up big time here.

1. Dak Prescott should be the better QB, right?

The Cowboys experienced a major setback at the beginning of the season when Dak Prescott was injured during a game against the Buccaneers. Despite this, the team performed well in the following games, going 4-1 without him. They ended the season with a 12-5 record, just one game behind the 49ers. This game will focus on the matchup between Prescott and the 49ers’ rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, as both have strong offensive weapons. Purdy has had a good season but is unlikely to match the playoff performances of other rookie quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco. Prescott, who faced criticism earlier in the season, will look to prove that he is a better quarterback than most give him credit for.

When someone ever asks about Dak Prescott's best performance in a meaningful game, I offer you 57 seconds of his masterpiece in Tampa Bay from the '22 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/7RftRI8N1o — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) January 17, 2023

Prescott had a defining moment in last week’s win over Tampa Bay. In the past, he had struggled in the playoffs, with poor performances against Green Bay and Los Angeles. However, against the Buccaneers, he completed 25-of-33 passes for 305 yards. He also had four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He played with determination and focus to change the narrative and win.

If he can build on that with another strong performance here, Dallas should win. However, if we see the “old” Prescott from playoffs past, the Cowboys will see their postseason run end.