2025 will be a season of slight change for the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is heading into his first season at the helm. The longtime offensive assistant will look to make this team his own. Most of the roster returns from last year, and the team's core has been the same for the last few seasons. After former first-rounder Tyler Guyton went down with an injury during Monday's training camp session, the worst was feared. However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via X (formerly Twitter), Guyton could miss just a month with his knee injury.

“From Inside Training Camp Live: The #Cowboys got far better than expected news on Tyler Guyton, who could miss just a month,” posted Rapoport on the social media platform.

While the healing process from the bone fracture in his knee could take up to eight weeks overall, that means Guyton should be back by the time October begins. If he's only missing the first few games of the regular season, then there's plenty of time for him to return to the lineup. The former first-rounder has been affected by injuries quite a bit during his time in Dallas. He will undoubtedly want to get back to full strength sooner rather than later.

Cowboys suffer a pair of injury blows as training camp continues

As good as it was to hear that Guyton will likely miss no more than a month of the upcoming regular season, the Cowboys got more injury news Monday. Cornerback Caelen Carson will also be out for four to six weeks due to a knee injury he sustained. He hyperextended the joint during Sunday's training camp session.

The 2024 fifth rounder was looking for a bigger role in 2025. The Cowboys' depth at cornerback has been in question throughout camp due to numerous absences. Starter Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler are currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while rookie Shavon Revel is recovering from an injury sustained last season. Under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, every opportunity counts. Hopefully Carson and Guyton will be back sooner rather than later. Once again, the goal for 2025 is a Lombardi Trophy. Can Dallas get healthy and pursue its goal at full strength?