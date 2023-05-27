Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Michael Gallup wasn’t his usual explosive self in 2022 after returning from an ACL injury that needed surgery. The 2023 season, however, should be different as the wideout continues to recapture his old form. Just ask Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Speaking to reporters during their recent OTAs, Prescott expressed his belief that the old Gallup is coming back sooner rather than later. Of course there’s some work that needs to be done for the 27-year-old wide receiver to be at his best again, but Prescott emphasized that his teammate is getting there.

“Just for him to get into this offseason, get his body right and now just starting to come back into who Michael Gallup is and feel himself, I think what you just saw is a couple of plays right there of doing that consecutively,” Prescott said, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

“But that’s a guy that I’ve got a lot of trust in. I know who he is, and more importantly, how he works and comes to work each and every day to get better. He’s getting his feet under him and he’s going to be better.”

Michael Gallup played in 13 games last season, missing the first three contests of the campaign as he recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 of 2021. Sure enough, the veteran pass-catcher wasn’t his usual self and showed signs of rust. He finished the year with disappointing numbers of 39 catches on 74 targets for four touchdowns, often failing to make an impact on the team.

With another offseason under his belt and more rest, hopes are high that he’ll be able to bounce back in 2023. And based on Dak Prescott’s statement, fans might be in for a treat with the Gallup show in 2023.