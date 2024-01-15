Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was on the wrong side of NFL history after his team's loss to the Packers.

On Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys found a new way to rip the heart out of their fanbase by getting crushed by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. Prescott and his offensive teammates got themselves behind the eight ball early with multiple turnovers in the first half, and the Cowboys vaunted defensive unit looked absolutely lifeless against an upstart Green Bay offense led by Jordan Love.

In the loss, Prescott garnered the unenviable distinction of becoming the third quarterback in the last ten NFL seasons to record 400 or more passing yards and three or more passing touchdowns and still get eliminated from the playoffs in the same game, per StatMuse on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

It should be noted that the insinuation that Prescott had a good game on Sunday, as that statistic might suggest, is extraordinarily misleading. Prescott made several backbreaking mistakes throughout the first half of this one, including throwing two interceptions, one in front of his own end zone and another that was returned for a touchdown. Prescott also took an avoidable sack early on that kept his team out of field goal range.

Only after the Packers' defense started playing further back once the game was already out of hand did Prescott's stats begin to inflate. Now, Prescott and the Cowboys will begin another long offseason searching for answers after this latest disappointment, this time in front of their home fans at AT&T Stadium.