Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott played 87 games together over the course of their respective careers with the Dallas Cowboys. Week 4 begins a new chapter in their on-field relationship, one where they engage as rivals rather than teammates.

Prescott and Elliot's connection was severed, at least in a professional aspect, this past offseason when the Cowboys moved on from Elliott and the Pro Bowler signed a new deal with the New England Patriots. Prescott and Elliott won't have to wait much longer to share the same field again. Dallas and New England square off Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, where Prescott and Elliott will meet as opponents for the first time ever.

Prescott addressed Elliott's imminent return to AT&T Stadium on Sunday in a Wednesday afternoon presser and told reporters that he shared a wholesome conversation with Elliott over the phone the night before as the duo prepares for their on-field reunion.

“Probably the first time we’ve talked on the phone for that long in a while,” Prescott said, per ESPN's Ed Werder. “His spirits are great. He’s excited. It’ll be good to see him. … I’m happy for him. Always pulling for him. He’s doing well. I’m excited for him.”

Elliott has enjoyed modest success in the early stages of his career with the Patriots, rushing for 122 yards on 28 carries through three games in New England. The Cowboys have so far reaped the rewards of putting their rushing hopes in Tony Pollard. Pollard leads the league in touches and has already amassed 312 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns after three games.