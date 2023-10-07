A playoff-like atmosphere is expected at Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area on Sunday night when two teams renew their age-old rivalry. Sure enough, the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers is expected to be intense. With that said, we take a look at the match-up and make our Cowboys Week 5 predictions.

Brock Purdy's continuation of his magical rookie campaign has carried over through the first four games of the 2023 season, and the Niners have complemented their young quarterback's consistency with another ferocious defense. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have won three blowouts thanks to their own defense, a unit that has allowed the fewest points per game in football this year. All that while also doing plenty of scoring in their own right.

Both teams are riding high into their prime time showdown on Sunday night. All that considered, here are our bold Cowboys Week 5 predictions.

3. Tony Pollard drives Dallas' offense

This may not sound like much of a bold prediction to anyone that knows how much the Cowboys like to use Tony Pollard. The first-year starter trails only Christian McCaffrey in rushing attempts and total touches so far this season.

A look back at some of the Cowboys' recent game scripts against the 49ers shows that the star running back has yet to impact a game against the 49ers much. In the 2021 Wild Card game, Pollard played second fiddle to Ezekiel Elliott and totaled 14 rushing yards on two carries with two catches for 12 receiving yards. Before injuring himself in last year's Divisional round, Pollard was stifled for 22 yards on six carries with two catches for 11 yards.

So why this year? The chief factor is that Sunday evening will be the first time the Cowboys run Pollard–or any running back for that matter–as a starter behind a fully-healthy offensive line since the 2021 season. With Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele all expected to start on Sunday, the Cowboys will be able to put their best foot forward up front for the first time in years.

A big game for Pollard spells a big game for the Cowboys overall. Dallas has not been able to establish the run in either of their last two meetings with the 49ers, and they paid for it. With a new play caller at the helm in Mike McCarthy and a fully-healthy offensive line, look for Pollard to lead the way for Dallas on offense.

2. Cowboys will struggle stopping Brock Purdy

The Cowboys would very much like to take control of this game with their pass rushers, but 49ers offensive guru Kyle Shanahan makes that nearly impossible. Brock Purdy's time to release clocks in at 2.56 seconds, the seventh quickest in football according to NFL's Next Gen Stats. With weapons like McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk spreading opposing defenses thin, Purdy doesn't usually struggle to find a man to dump the ball off to before a would-be sacker can make it to the backfield.

Defensively, this game falls on the shoulders of the secondary for the Cowboys. Unless Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland can cover the 49ers' weapons long enough for Micah Parsons and company to shed their blockers, Purdy will be able to make two reads and throw all night long.

1. The Cowboys win in a shootout

Nothing feels much bolder than predicting a Cowboys win over the 49ers after the last few years. San Francisco has been in complete control in each of the last two contests, and the 49ers look just as good so far this year as they have in recent seasons. But the Cowboys come into this game almost entirely healthy with the exception of Trevon Diggs, McCarthy's play-calling, has the offense moving the ball well, and the defense appears to be one of the best in football. Maybe the very best. As long as the Cowboys find a way to punch the ball in once they make it to the red zone, the 49ers should have their hands full.

Don't forget that Dak Prescott has beaten the 49ers before. The Cowboys put up 41 in a win over San Francisco at home back in 2020. If Dallas wins the turnover battle and the defense makes a late stop, they might just do it again on Sunday evening.