The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at the hands of the Jaguars was a clear wake-up call for his team to get it together before mistakes become a bigger problem in the playoffs.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN:

“This is about momentum right now heading into the postseason,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Sure, we lost, but there was a lot of good in this game too, so it’s about just continuing to push forward and understanding the men that we have in this locker room and understanding what we’ve done up to this point and the foundation that we’ve laid and just continue to try and grow and get out of these errors. “Whether it’s my interceptions or whatever it may be, eliminate the bad, build on the good and create momentum heading into the postseason.”

Prescott will the first one to tell that the change should start from his play. Both Cowboys turnovers in the Jaguars game came off the interception he threw, none more devastating than the one that was picked and returned for a game-winning touchdown in overtime by Jacksonville safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who was also responsible for the other Prescott interception.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, they are still in a great position to clinch a playoff berth, with a 10-4 record.