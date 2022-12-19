By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to get it together. After a 3-7 start to the 2022 NFL regular season, the Jags have won three of four games and are now on a two-game win streak following a 40-34 overtime takedown of the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 15. Clearly, the Jaguars are doing better this season than in 2021 when they finished with just three wins, and if you ask safety Rayshawn Jenkins, it’s got to be the in “coaching” front (h/t Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union).

#Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was asked what’s been different this year. From bad to how they’re playing now. He replied frankly: “coaching.” pic.twitter.com/qVIct1HU7Z — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 18, 2022

This can be interpreted as a veiled shot at Urban Meyer, whose short tenure in 2021 as head coach of the Jaguars was, safe to say, a failure. Meyer was not even able to finish the season in Jacksonville, with the Jaguars deciding to fire him in December of that year.

This time around, the Jaguars have Doug Pederson as head coach. Pederson is still facing plenty of challenges with the team, but it’s hard to deny how more coherent Jacksonville is on the field than in 2021 when the Jaguars ended up with a dizzying point differential of 204 in 2021. For comparison, the Jaguars entered Week 15’s matchup against the Cowboys with a point differential of zero.

Against the Cowboys, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 27 of 42 for 318 passing yards and four touchdowns with just an interception. Meanwhile, running back Travis Etienne Jr. powered through for 103 rushing yards on 19 carries. And then there was wide receiver Zay Jones, who collected three touchdowns and 109 receiving yards on six receptions and eight targets.

The Jags will look to build on their momentum as they prepare for a road game in Week 16 versus the New York Jets.