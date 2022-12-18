By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars made an improbable comeback against the Cowboys in Week 15, winning in overtime. In the victory, Jacksonville was able to erase an embarrassing part of their team’s history.

The Jags took down the Cowboys 40-34. At the 5:21 mark in the third quarter, Dallas held a 17-point, 27-10 lead. Still, Lawrence and the Jags were able to come back. It tied for the second largest comeback in Jaguars’ team history.

Coming into the season, Jacksonville was 1-112 when trailing by 17+ points. Including their win over the Cowboys, they have come back from 17+ points twice this year.

The first time this season they returned from such a massive deficit was in Week 10 against the Raiders. Jacksonville fell behind 17-0 before coming back to win 27-20. In the win, Lawrence completed 25-of-31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence had a much better game in the win over Dallas. He completed 27-of-42 passes for 318 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. It was the first time in his NFL career that Lawrence threw for four touchdowns in a game.

The win moved the Jags’ record to 6-8 on the year. They now have a shot to sneak into the postseason with a Wild Card berth. If the Jags were to reach the playoffs, they need Lawrence to be at the top of his game. Against the Cowboys, and with a little help from his defense, Lawrence proved why he is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and why the future in Jacksonville is looking bright.