Once again, the Dallas Cowboys are coming into a season with massive ambitions. The pressure continues to be on for Dak Prescott, who led the NFL with 15 interceptions last season and will now be working with a new offense.

Prescott boldly declared that he would keep his interception count low in 2023. Leading the NFL in picks with 15 last season despite playing only 12 games was a hugely worrisome trend, as in his prior seasons he was only somewhat turnover prone. Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has massive confidence in his quarterback, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

“He certainly doesn’t need to be fixed,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN. “There’s no question about that. The guy is a great player. … I mean, he’s going to go out there and he’s going to compete — ‘I can make that throw.’ He’s just got to understand situations of the game and down and distance, and all that stuff, and clean up some of the decisions that he knows last year he kind of missed.”

Prescott's 3.8 interception percentage from last season is almost double his career rate (2.0 percent), so expecting it to stabilize is a fair bet. But the Cowboys quarterback would still be better off by sharpening his decision-making.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Schottenheimer has experience working with a highly talented quarterback who has a tendency to live too much on the edge. Well before coming under fire in a scandal around the misuse of Mississippi's welfare funds, Brett Favre played under Schottenheimer when he was the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

After throwing into traffic and unsurprisingly getting picked off, Favre would often insist that he could make those tough throws, Schottenheimer recalled. The Cowboys OC explained to him that yes, he could, but that doesn’t mean he should. He sees that desire to pull off big plays in Dak Prescott, too.

“So it’s a little bit that competitive spirit. These guys, they all have that,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN. “Again, Dak loves some of the things we’re doing from training the footwork and the timing and some of the rhythm things, tying the routes to his feet. We expect him to have a huge year.”

Playing loose can be helpful to a quarterback so long as they don’t stray too far away from playing securely