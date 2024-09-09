The status of Dak Prescott's future with the Dallas Cowboys was a big talking point in the offseason. On Sunday, it was announced that the two sides have finally struck a deal, with Prescott signing a four-year deal worth $240 million with the NFC East division franchise.

Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, could not hide her happiness over the quarterback landing a historic deal with the Cowboys that makes him the highest-paid player ever in the history of the NFL.

“The most deserving man and the best partner and father. We love you,” Ramos wrote via Instagram Stories.

Prescott shines in Week 1 after historic deal with the Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys had a fiery start to their 2024 NFL campaign, as they left the Cleveland Browns in tatters following a 33-17 victory at Huntington Bank Field. The Cowboys star signal-caller passed for 179 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 19-for-32 completions. He was sacked three times for a loss of 16 yards and fumbled the ball once but did not turn the ball over at any point of the contest.

The Browns got on the board first with a field goal in the opening quarter before Brandin Cooks caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Prescott with a little under seven minutes left in the period. The Cowboys would then score 20 unanswered points to take a commanding 27-3 lead before the Browns ended their scoring drought with a Jerry Jeudy touchdown reception in the third quarter. Dallas' huge lead was never threatened seriously by the Browns, who were also held to just 230 total yards and just 2/15 on third downs.

By signing the massive extension deal with the Cowboys, Dak Prescott figures to be the team's QB1 for years to come. Playoff success has been hard to come by for Dallas with Prescott at the helm of the duties under center, but the Cowboys certainly trust the former Mississippi State Bulldogs star enough to ink him to an enormous contract. Dallas lost in the wild-card round in the last playoffs.

Prescott arrived in the NFL in 2016 as a pick in the fourth round by the Cowboys, who, at that time still had Tony Romo as the team's starting quarterback. After Romo got injured in a Week 3 preseason game, Prescott was named as Dallas' starter.

The Cowboys will next take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 for Dallas' home debut in the 2024 campaign.