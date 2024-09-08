Dak Prescott signed a record-breaking contract with the Dallas Cowboys just minutes before the NFL season began. His $240 million deal makes him the highest-paid player in football history. After an offseason full of contract discussions with Ceedee Lamb and Prescott, owner and general manager Jerry Jones is ready for the season to begin. He spoke with the media before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

“We made this deal, not to be cute with words, but it involved nothing we couldn’t do. This involved everything about doing it. No matter what some of the technical aspects were, at the end of the day, we had to believe in our future with Dak,” Jones said per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Micah Parsons up next after Cowboys sign Dak Prescott

The third piece of the puzzle for the Dallas Cowboys is defensive edge Micah Parsons. The superstar defender is under contract through 2025 but could request a new deal at any time. After a dominant start to his career, he could be due for a big payday of his own. Jones spoke about his negotiations as well.

“I think it impacts it. Any player you sign (is going to) impact it. The real question is the rest of the story, and that is how do things evolve. Where are we when that time comes?”

A traditional non-answer from Jones on the next big Cowboys deal. Whether Parsons gets paid by Jones or someone else, he will re-set the market for defensive players. Jones must ensure that they have enough space to keep Parsons and maintain solid depth on both sides of the ball.

This season's success will be determined in the playoffs for the Cowboys. They have not reached the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl since their last title in 1995. They must reach championship weekend for this season to be deemed a success.