Dak Prescott is raring to go at this point. The Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback himself declared his intention to return from injury for his team’s Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions. However, at the end of the day, we all know that this decision will not lie solely on Prescott’s own determination.

The good news for Cowboys fans is that head coach Mike McCarthy has now added more fire to the flame of Prescott’s upcoming return. According to the 58-year-old shot-caller, Dak should be able to rejoin his team for practice this week (h/t FOX Sports: NFL on Twitter):

“The anticipation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow,” McCarthy said on Monday,” … And then he’ll return to practice on Wednesday.”

This clearly bodes well for Prescott’s chances to return on Sunday as Dallas looks to bounce back from their Week 6 loss to the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 26-17. Following a Week 1 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Dak exited that matchup mid-game), the Cowboys won three straight with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm. Now at 4-2 and sitting at the third spot in the NFC East, Dallas is hoping to get their star QB back sooner rather than later.

To be clear, the Cowboys haven’t officially declared Dak Prescott’s availability for Sunday. They will likely want to see how he responds to a couple of days of practice first. However, at this point, all signs are pointing to the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback suiting up against the Lions.