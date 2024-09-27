The Dallas Cowboys have had a rough start to the 2024 NFL season, currently tied for last place in the NFC East with a 1-2 record after back-to-back losses. A defeat on Thursday against division rival New York Giants would drop them to last place with a 1-3 record.

Notable figures within the organization, including team owner/GM Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy, are feeling the heat. Speculation about McCarthy's future with the Cowboys has intensified, especially if their losing continues, as he is currently without a contract for next season.

However, Jones expressed his confidence in the team's coaching staff during an interview with flagship Cowboys radio station 105.3 The Fan ahead of Thursday's critical game against the Giants, h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“By any measurement, except the last two ball games, we've got top-quality players,” Jones said. “And I know we've got arguably one of the best players in the league in our quarterback. We got the personnel. We got the talent. And I really believe in our coaching staff.”

Regarding his thoughts, McCarthy acknowledged after Jones' pregame comments that while the team has done some good things this season, they need to push through the challenges and find their footing moving forward.

“There's definitely some really good things that we've done in the first three weeks, and then there's some things that have been highlighted to how people are going to attack us,” he said. “We need to smack that in the mouth and keep on going. I just want us to go play a complementary balanced game tonight and I feel very good about where we are at the end.”

The Cowboys are entering a brutal stretch following Thursday's game against the Giants, with matchups against the NFC North champion Detroit Lions, the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, and the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles over the next five weeks.

What does Mike McCarthy's future hold?

As mentioned earlier, McCarthy is without a contract for next season, and many are speculating whether Jerry Jones will be forced to make a coaching change if the team can't turn things around.

The only instance of Jones firing a coach mid-season occurred during the 2010 campaign when Wade Phillips was replaced by Jason Garrett. A loss to the Giants would spell serious trouble for the Cowboys, and their outlook wouldn’t improve with an upcoming matchup against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys have an extremely thin margin for error, and significant changes could be on the horizon if they don’t turn things around.