Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott promises to fix his turnover-prone ways after it doomed them in their Divisional Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half of the contest, which proved to be a huge setback as the Cowboys failed to get anything going offensively in the 19-12 loss. The veteran QB also became the first Dallas quarterback to commit two interceptions in the first half of a playoff game since Troy Aikman did it in 1994 when they were playing the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

It is worth noting that Prescott led the league in interceptions during the 2022 regular season as well, tallying 15 INTs despite missing five games–which is also a first in NFL history.

Clearly Prescott has a turnover problem. However, he made sure to Cowboys fans that he won have such “ridiculous” turnover numbers ever again.

“I promise the number will never be this (high) again,” Prescott told reporters in his postgame presser, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Sure enough, Dak Prescott’s turnover issue wasn’t the only problem that caused their loss to the 49ers. But it’s definitely a big factor that could have been easily addressed.

There will be plenty of eyes on Prescott as he tries to fix the issue, and he certainly put a lot of pressure on himself with that declaration. Hopefully he can walk the talk when the Cowboys return in the 2023 campaign.