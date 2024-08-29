There is a lot of uncertainty going into the season with the Dallas Cowboys, most specifically with quarterback Dak Prescott. As the offseason has gone on, there have been talks about getting Prescott an extension, but it doesn't look like it will happen anytime soon. Throughout the process, Prescott doesn't seem to be worried about his contract, and he's had nothing but positive vibes coming from camp.

Prescott was recently asked about the uncertainty going into the season, and he gave a great answer on his mindset.

“You gotta love it. You gotta embrace it. That’s the challenge,” Prescott said. “We as the players and the coaches don’t have the full say in whether we’re here or not. It’s about us controlling what we can. It’s about sticking together. … Yeah, it’s now.”

Prescott has been very open about what could happen with his contract talks, but for now, it looks like he's focusing on the team and trying to get some wins.

Are the Cowboys handling Dak Prescott's contract talks the right way?

With CeeDee Lamb officially signed to his extension, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons are the next Dallas Cowboys players who are looking for big money.

Some people are already looking at the way that the Cowboys are handling Prescott's contract talks, and they don't think that he'll sign the extension. The Athletic asked a few anonymous NFL agents for their thoughts about if he'll sign in 2025.

“No. The Cowboys got themselves into a mess. That’s what happens when the owner gets too involved and becomes friends with the players,” an anonymous agent said. “I wouldn’t pay Dak $60 million per year, and they can’t make all three guys (Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb) the highest paid at their respective positions.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told the media that they don't need to get a deal done with Prescott before the season, leaving it possible that the quarterback plays on his current contract until the end of the season.

“We don’t need to get this done before the season,” Jones said. “We just don’t need to get it done before the season. Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season. But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak [as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond].”

If Prescott has to wait until the end of the season, there's a chance that he could be looking to play somewhere else. Prescott's next contract could be the richest of the current quarterbacks, and with the stats that he's been putting up over the past few years, there will be a team willing to give him the money he deserves.