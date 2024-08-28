Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager, Jerry Jones remained uncertain, yet somehow confident about his extension talks with quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I think I am. I am,” Jones said in a DLLS article. “But I understand completely. I understand our challenge. But confident is not a word for me here. I feel that I think that we can do it. We have not figured it out yet.”

The Cowboys certainly have big financial moves on their plate. They recently made CeeDee Lamb the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a four-year, $136 million extension. Still, Dallas has star players Micah Parsons and Prescott seeing long-term extensions in the near future.

With Lamb threatening to hold out until he received his contract, Jones isn't worried about the same situation with Prescott.



“We don’t need to get this done before the season,” Jones said. “We just don’t need to get it done before the season. Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season. But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak [as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond]. But all I’m gonna say is this: it’s not done yet.”

Is Jerry Jones confident in Dak Prescott?

Questions arise though when talking about Jones's confidence in his quarterback. Prescott had a monster year in 2023, posting 4,516 yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns and 410 completions. However, when the playoffs came, the doubt manifested into something extreme. Despite Prescott throwing 41-for-60 for 403 yards and three touchdowns, most of the yards came when the game was out of hand.

Prescott made several mistakes throughout the game including throwing two interceptions. He threw one in front of his own end zone and another that was returned for a touchdown. The former Mississippi State quarterback also took four sacks, one of them was avoidable and put the Cowboys out of field goal range. That same game, he ended up on the wrong side of history, as he recorded more than 400 passing yards, three touchdowns and still lost.

Even though the loss wasn't directly Prescott's fault, his two interceptions played a pivotal in a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers. A 2-5 all-time postseason record isn't swaying Jones's opinion on Prescott.



“Yes, there is no question in my mind. Yes, we can win with Dak,” Jones said. “It’s just not a question in my mind.”