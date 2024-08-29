The odyssey continues between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the possible contract extension with Dak Prescott which puts the quarterback's future in jeopardy. NFL agents have criticized Jones in his handling of business affairs with the Cowboys and more have come out in theorizing about the aforementioned future of Dak Prescott with the Cowboys.

Besides Prescott, the team did handle the situation regarding star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as the Cowboys gave him a four-year, $136 million contract. However, Prescott is still without one and looks to remain in the same situation until he becomes a free agent by the end of the upcoming season.

When asked by The Athletic “Will the Cowboys and 2025 free-agent quarterback Dak Prescott agree to a contract extension?,” one anonymous agent said Dallas “got themselves into a mess.”

“No. The Cowboys got themselves into a mess. That’s what happens when the owner gets too involved and becomes friends with the players. I wouldn’t pay Dak $60 million per year, and they can’t make all three guys (Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb) the highest paid at their respective positions.”

“No,” another NFL agent said. “The Cowboys want to play it out and are willing to pay the price if wrong.”

There are some agents that disagree and say that Dallas and Prescott will come to an agreement on a contract extension with one saying that they “can’t imagine Jerry letting him go” or even one admitting that “Yes, but I would love to see him hit free agency to see how the leverage plays out for that level of quarterback.”

Other NFL agents agree with Cowboys handling of Dak Prescott's contract

Another agent has a caveat where he says that the Cowboys should make Prescott “the game's highest-paid QB,” but that is only if he takes the team to the Super Bowl and especially if he wins it.

“Pay Dak and make him the game’s highest-paid QB — if he helps the Cowboys reach or win a Super Bowl this season,” an agent said to The Athletic.

However, there are some that agree with the Cowboys hesitation as while Prescott has performed at a high level in the regular season, the postseason success has been disappointing to say the least.

“Hold the line. Once you start paying guys that crazy money, they effectively own part of a team. You can get a $5 million QB and win eight games. Maybe Jerry is getting hip to that reality,” an agent said.

“The issue is whether Dak is a top-five QB,” another agent said. “He was in the regular season, but is he a difference-maker? I think Dallas is doing right by seeing what he’s worth.”

This comes off the news that Jones said to the media that a deal with Prescott does not need to get done before the season, adding more fuel to the conversation.

“We don’t need to get this done before the season,” Jones said Wednesday. “We just don’t need to get it done before the season. Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season. But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak [as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond].”