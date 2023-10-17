The Dallas Cowboys came away with a huge 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, but at one point in the second quarter with the game tied at seven, the Cowboys tried the “tush push” play that the Philadelphia Eagles made famous and did not not convert. Dak Prescott spoke about the play after the game, and had a funny takeaway.

“They didn't push my tush enough,” Dak Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

It was a hard-fought game against the Chargers, and the failed conversion on fourth down late in the second quarter was disappointing. However, Prescott made a number of key throws in the game. Many of them to CeeDee Lamb while evading pressure from the Chargers' defensive line. Perhaps the best throw of the night was on the touchdown throw to Brandin Cooks, which was perfectly placed as he was backing away.

On the go-ahead field goal drive, Prescott made a number of conversions. As mentioned before, he evaded pressure and found players like CeeDee Lamb. There was another that was very well thrown to Brandin Cooks on a comeback route.

Prescott did miss an open Tony Pollard in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. However, the Cowboys kicked the field goal to go ahead for good. A sack by Micah Parsons set up an interception by Stephon Gilmore to seal the game.

The Dallas defense flexed its muscles, and the team moved to 4-2. All of a sudden, they are one game back of the Eagles in the NFC East with two games to play against them.