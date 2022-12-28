By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are likely going on the road in the playoffs, but Dak Prescott doesn’t see any problem with that.

While the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, it will still be difficult for them to claim the top spot in the NFC East. After all, Philly just needs to win one of their remaining two games against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants to claim the division title. Meanwhile, Dallas will only have a shot at it if the Eagles lose both games and they win their last two (against the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders).

Considering that it’s unlikely that the Cowboys win the division, it means they will have to play away from home in the postseason. Prescott, however, is ready for that challenge and pointed out that they will be facing tough opponents no matter what in their bid to win the Super Bowl anyway.

“For us to get to where we want to go, we’ve gotta play some tough games against some great opponents and win. With the way this team is built we’re fine if it’s on the road. It’s not daunting at all. It’s fun,” Prescott shared, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cowboys fans will certainly love that mentality from Dak Prescott. If they want to make it to the Super Bowl and emerge victorious, they will have to play away from the AT&T Stadium anyway. With that said, starting the postseason on the road could very well be the test and experience they need.

The Cowboys haven’t been to the Super Bowl for two decades now, so expectations are high for Prescott and co. to deliver. And that’s all the motivation they need regardless of where they play.