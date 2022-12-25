By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs.

The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but Dallas proved to be too much to overcome thanks to Prescott. The veteran QB finished with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns after completing 27 of his 35 passes–all while committing just one interception. Prescott also had six carries for 41 rushing yards as he made life extremely hard for Philadelphia in the 40-34 win.

Dallas has already secured a playoff spot prior to their win over Philadelphia, but the victory is certainly a massive confidence booster for them. In fact, it has Prescott feeling really good should they face the Eagles again in the playoffs.

“Very confident,” Prescott said when asked on the possibility of the Cowboys playing the Eagles in the postseason, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Sure enough, Dak Prescott has every right to feel like that, especially with the way he performed. Granted that the Eagles played without Jalen Hurts, but they were still a solid team that boasts one of the best offense and defense in the NFL. The fact that the Cowboys were able to score 40 on them is a good sign.

The Cowboys are actually the first team to drop 40 on the Eagles, who also just lost their second game of the year.

Prescott and co. are far from being a perfect team, but they have certainly shown they have what it takes to compete with the top dogs. Now, they need to show that they can also do it in the games that matter more in the playoffs.