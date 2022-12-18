By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season.

Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for the Cowboys. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Prescott had a quick response on how he handles losing.

“I take every loss on the chin,” Prescott said.

For the game, Prescott completed 23-of-30 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cowboys held a 21-7 lead at halftime. However, the Jags were able to tie the game at 34 and force overtime.

This is the second week in a row where the Cowboys have struggled against a team many consider inferior. They defeated the Texans, who have just one win on the year, 27-23 in Week 14.

However, they weren’t as lucky against the Jaguars. For Prescott, he is taking the loss to the chin, as he says he does with every loss. At 10-4 the Cowboys are still in a prime position for a playoff spot. Still, Dallas can’t be happy losing to a team that entered the contest at 5-8.

Dak Prescott is having a bit of a down year for the Cowboys. He has thrown for just 1,847 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has dealt with injuries throughout the season, but he is still 6-2 in his eight starts.

As the Cowboys look to make a run to the Super Bowl, they’ll need Prescott to play his best. They’re hoping Prescott is able to truly take the loss on the chin and bounce back in Week 16.