Dak Prescott entered Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with NFL fans doubting his abilities to put together a great performance, considering how prone he was to committing turnovers back in the 2022 NFL regular season.

Well, Dak Prescott is making a killing on the field so far against the Buccaneers, with ESPN Stats & Info even revealing that the Cowboys quarterback has just set a new franchise record for the longest streak of pass completions in an NFL playoff game.

Dak Prescott’s 11 consecutive completions are a Cowboys postseason record.

With Dak Prescott balling out in the first two periods, the Cowboys managed to establish an 18-0 lead at the half. That could have easily been a 21-point lead if it weren’t for Dallas kicker Brett Maher missing all three extra-point attempts in the first half.

Prescott found tight end Dalton Schultz for a touchdown in the opening period to get Dallas on the board first. Then Prescott added another touchdown with a rushing score in the second quarter before hooking up yet again with Schultz before the end of the period. All told, Dak Prescott finished the first half with 189 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 15 of 20 completions. He also rushed four times for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Back in the regular season, Prescott passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns but led all starting quarterbacks with 15 interceptions despite playing in only 12 games. That’s all behind him now, though, as he is seemingly having a much better experience in the playoffs.