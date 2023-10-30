Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 season, coming out of the gates with a 5-2 record and cementing their status as a powerhouse in the NFC. The Cowboys continued that dominance with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams, winning the game by a score of 43-20 with Prescott throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns on the afternoon.

It seems that the Cowboys have learned a lot since their devastating recent loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which the team was throttled 42-10 on the road. Prescott had far and away his worst game of the season, throwing three interceptions against just one touchdown pass and looking powerless against the 49ers' vaunted defensive unit.

Now, Prescott is reflecting on what went wrong in that contest and how he's adjusted, most notably by means of being a more willing runner with the football.

“That was something I took out of that game: I’ve got to get that going,” said Prescott, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “…It’s a preparation thing.”

Prescott has indeed looked the part of a more athletic, run-willing quarterback over the last couple of weeks since the San Francisco debacle. That loss was especially frustrating considering the playoff history between the Cowboys and 49ers, with San Francisco eliminating Dallas in each of the last two postseasons.

However, if Prescott continues on this trajectory, Dallas may get a chance to make amends this postseason in what figures to be a vaunted NFC playoff picture.