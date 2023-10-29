The Dallas Cowboys were not playing around with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. As the Cowboys dismantled the Rams, Dallas' play caught the eye of superstars from around the sports world.

Namely, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. With the Cowboys taking down Los Angeles 43-20, Doncic had to boast about his favorite team's massive performance.

“Them boyzz rolling!!! #cowboys,” Doncic tweeted.

Dallas got the scoring started with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Jake Ferguson in the first quarter. The Cowboys ended the quarter by intercepting Matt Stafford and returning it for a touchdown. By halftime, the game had gotten out of hand as Dallas held a 33-9 lead.

The Rams battled back in the third quarter and actually outscored the Cowboys 8-3. However, between Dallas' early onslaught and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Brandin Cooks, it was simply too much for Los Angeles to overcome.

Prescott had the Cowboys' offense humming all game, as he finished the contest having completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. A good majority of that production went to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who put up a monster 12 catch, 158 yard and two touchdown performance.

The win is now their second straight as they have moved to 5-2 on the season. It'll be difficult to beat Dallas if they play how they did against the Rams every week. While opposing defenses might be shaking, Luka Doncic loves what he is seeing. As the Mavericks tip off their seeing, Doncic doesn't mind sharing Dallas success with the Cowboys.