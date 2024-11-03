Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made an early exit and did not return in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a hamstring injury late in the third quarter. Oddly enough, it appeared he sustained the injury making a pass, which is an unusual way to injure a hamstring. After the game, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said he was “concerned” about Prescott's injury per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

When Prescott left the game, the Cowboys were down 27-13. Backup Cooper Rush and led three drives. The first two resulted in 36 yards of offense, a punt and a turnover on downs. His third drive led to a touchdown on a 14-play, 86-yard drive, but the Cowboys would've needed to recover an onside kick to take full advantage. After that score, Dallas reduced the Atlanta lead to 27-21, the game's eventual final score.

Cowboys spiraling on a three-game losing streak

To add insult to injury, Prescott was seen on the sidelines talking smack about his team, shaking his head while talking to a teammate, “We f—ing suck!”

The Cowboys, now 3-5, have lost three in a row to the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. Perhaps those two first two losses could be excused in going up some of the league's best, but this Week 9 matchup against Atlanta should've been more competitive. The Cowboys committed nine penalties for 55 yards and struggled on third-down conversions, going just 3-for-13. They also were 1-for-5 on fourth down.

Dallas had no answers against Kirk Cousins, who completed 19-of-24 for 222 yards and three scores. Prescott was faring well before leaving the game, completing 18-of-24 for 133 yards and a score. Cooper Rush mostly moved the ball during garbage time against soft coverage, completed 13-of-25 for 115 yards and a score.

CeeDee Lamb left late in the game with a shoulder injury but was able to return. Drake London left in the first quarter with a hip injury but did not return.

The Falcons managed three sacks against the Cowboys despite entering the contest with a league-worst six sacks.