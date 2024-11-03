With former coach Jimmy Johnson feeling the need to throw shade on the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff hopes, and running back Ezekiel Elliott scratched from the trip to Atlanta, the team needed a little good news. The Cowboys got a little bit in the first half against the Falcons as Dak Prescott connected with Rico Dowdle on one of the wildest TDs of the season.

The Cowboys trailed 14-3 when Dowdle made the juggling catch to close the gap. The catch gave Dowdle three receptions for the first half for a total of 11 yards.

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle showing receiving prowess

It’s not like Dowdle is a star receiver out of the backfield, but he had five catches for 30 yards in his most recent game on Oct. 13 against the Lions. In the previous two games before that, he scored a touchdown receiving in each one.

He needed to be an even bigger factor against the Falcons with the absence of Elliott. McCarthy said Elliott had not been taking care of business, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“There are things we all have to do in the workplace. That's what it is. That's as far as I'm gonna go with it.”

McCarthy added, “really a team discipline situation. It’s a mutual decision for Zeke not to make the trip.”

For the season, Dowdle entered with 246 yards on 59 carries as the Cowboys have struggled to move the ball on the ground. They entered Week 9 ranked last in the NFL with only 74.1 yards per game.

And they haven’t gotten any production from the quarterback position in that regard. Dak Prescott acknowledge the deficiency, according to dallascowboys.com.

“It's bad, it's bad,” Prescott said. “When you're weighing that risk — it's when I've got the ball in my hands, it's not just about that play. It's about the team. the game, the momentum of it, and I've just gotta be better.

“For sure, I mean, just off the top of my head, I know I haven't been running. Whether it's been the scrambles or not, a couple of play calls that could potentially be that way. (I) just haven't had the read.

“I did it one time and it wasn't the read. So, in that sense, it just happens from within the pocket (during) in the game. I think that's to my point is the risk versus reward (as far as). I'm pulling some of these things down, being better in the pocket and then getting out and making something happen.”