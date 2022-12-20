By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys were seen as the favorite to sign star free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. But as Jerry Jones pointed out on Tuesday, time is running out to do so, saying every day that passes “diminishes” their chances of actually bringing in the veteran WR.

Via Ralph Vacchiano:

“The reality is time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward.”

The postseason is only weeks away and OBJ reportedly won’t be able to play until well into January. The Cowboys appear to be the most serious suitor for him at the moment though, although the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants have also shown interest.

While Jones claims that a deal needs to be done ASAP or else it may not be worth it, he still believes Beckham Jr will end up in Dallas, as he told USA Today last Thursday after signing T.Y. Hilton:

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

There is no question OBJ would be a massive get for the Cowboys. They rank just 17th in passing yards and could definitely use another productive weapon for QB Dak Prescott. Jones’ latest comments are actually rather confusing since he said only a number of days ago the franchise will secure his signature. Definitely a situation worth monitoring.