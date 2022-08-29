Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci

As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB heats up. He went 16-of-27 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Clearly, though, those numbers were not enough to warrant a spot in Dallas’ quarterback room.

DiNucci was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in three games, starting in one, as a rookie with the Cowboys. However, he spent the whole 2021 campaign on the practice squad.

The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 29, 2022

With Ben DiNucci’s departure, the backup QB battle behind Dak Prescott is now down to Cooper Rush and Will Grier. The two served as Dak’s backup last year, though, so their selection this time around is no surprise.

Now, the question is who will make it on the pecking order behind Dak. Rush basically made it in 2021, playing in five games and starting in one. Meanwhile, while Grier was with the team, he did not suit up in any contest.

Of course both Rush and Grier haven’t been that inspiring in the offseason–with Grier even suffering from a groin injury recently–but they have certainly shown some flashes that could very well convince the Cowboys to keep them.

It remains to be seen what the Cowboys will do, but the wait won’t be long with the deadline coming right up.