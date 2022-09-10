The Dallas Cowboys were on the receiving end of some bad news after it was revealed that Michael Gallup won’t be able to play in their Week 1 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Cowboys fans’ spirits will be lifted by the fact that Dak Prescott was not included in the injury report, and that the Pro Bowl quartback will be good to go for Sunday night’s season-opener.

Prescott exited Thursday’s practice due to an ankle injury and there was some concern about his status for the Bucs game. He put in a full practice on Friday, though, and barring any unforeseen setbacks, Prescott is going to be in the starting lineup against Tom Brady and Co.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones provided an update on Prescott’s status, and by all accounts, it is clear that Prescott’s minor knock is nothing to worry about (h/t Charean Williams of PFT):

“I think he had some discomfort, but it was checked out thoroughly in every way that you can and no issues,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “Certainly could have returned (because) we have got some really good on the spot testing and on the spot equipment that we can do out there, not only right there in our practice facility, but also steps away in our Baylor Medical Center. So, we were able to take a good look at it and got completely satisfied and he did, too, that there was nothing to it.”

There’s no doubt that Dak Prescott is one of the top quarterbacks in the game today. The Cowboys face a tough test in Week 1, and for his part, Prescott will have an opportunity to make a statement against none other than the GOAT himself.