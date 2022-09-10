After being lush at the position last, the Dallas Cowboys are a bit lacking in the wide receiver department. The main departure, of course, is Amari Cooper, who bolted for Cleveland in the offseason. Michael Gallup’s injury also seemed to threaten Dallas’ hopes, as he recuperated from an ACL tear he suffered last season.

Thankfully for Cowboys fans, Michael Gallup is inching closer and closer to a return from his injury. He recently participated in a full practice for the first time since January. While this is all encouraging news, Dallas is in no rush to get their wide receiver back. They have officially ruled him out for their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (via Mike Garofolo)

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) ruled out after being limited in practice this week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 9, 2022

Michael Gallup sustained his ACL tear in the worst possible time: during the final weeks of the Cowboys’ 2021 season. Because of the timing of the injury, it was always unlikely that he could return to the roster in time for the start of the 2022 regular season. However, it is encouraging that Gallup has been participating in team drills in full this early into the season.

The Cowboys enter the 2022 season with high expectations for themselves, as usual. However, they’ll have a difficult time getting to the Super Bowl because of internal and external factors. For one, they lost several key pieces in their roster, such as Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’El Collins. A division rival also threatens the Cowboys’ grip on the NFC East, as the Philadelphia Eagles have retooled their roster significantly.