Cowboys’ historic $7.64 billion valuation blows away 2nd-place Yankees

When most people think of sports, all that comes to mind are the exciting plays on the field or court. The rivalries and excitement that come with impressive play from star players are what makes sports so special. However, the other side of the equation is the massive amount of money that is being made by those involved. While athletes occasionally collect criticism for the lucrative million-dollar contracts that they collect, this is nothing in comparison to the massive sums of money that are collected by owners and other executive personnel. Perhaps there is no greater example of this than the Dallas Cowboys.

A recent study conducted by Sportico came to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise across major sports- and by a wide margin.

Top 10 valued NFL franchises: Dallas Cowboys- $7.64 billion Los Angeles Rams- $5.91 billion New England Patriots- $5.88 billion New York Giants- $5.73 billion San Francico 49ers- $5.18 billion Chicago Bears- $5 billion New York Jets- $4.8 billion Washington Commanders- $4.78 billion Philadelphia Eagles- $4.7 billion Denver Broncos- $4.65 billion

It is clear the Cowboys have separated themselves from other organizations in terms of their worth. They also have a $630 million advantage over the second-place New York Yankees for the most valuable franchise in American sports. The average NFL franchise is worth $4.1 billion this season which is an 18% increase based on last year’s numbers.

This massive amount of money is nearly impossible the wrap our minds around and far more than anyone needs. Sports are a business at the end of the day and it is clear each NFL team is doing just fine. If Jerry Jones ever elects to sell the franchise, he certainly will have a major payday on his hands.