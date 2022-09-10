Cowboys make decision on Dak Prescott backup after injury scare

Ahead of their opening showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys made sure they have a backup in place in case anything happens to Dak Prescott.

Prior to Saturday, Prescott was the only quarterback on Dallas’ active roster. However, the Cowboys just elevated Cooper Rush from the practice squad to serve as Dak’s backup for their Week 1 game.

The @dallascowboys elevated K Brett Maher and QB Cooper Rush from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 10, 2022

Sure enough, it didn’t come as a surprise considering the situation. As mentioned, Dak Prescott had quite the scare recently when he popped up on the injury report with an ankle issue. He exited Thursday’s practice because of the injury, and there were legitimate fears he could be out against the Buccaneers.

Team owner Jerry Jones has since eased those concerns, noting in a recent interview that there’s “nothing to it.” Still, the Cowboys certainly need a backup plan just in case.

“I think he had some discomfort, but it was checked out thoroughly in every way that you can and no issues,” Jones explained. “Certainly could have returned (because) we have got some really good on the spot testing and on the spot equipment that we can do out there, not only right there in our practice facility, but also steps away in our Baylor Medical Center. So, we were able to take a good look at it and got completely satisfied and he did, too, that there was nothing to it.”

Here’s to hoping that Prescott’s ankle is fully healthy now and that he comes out unscathed from Sunday’s game. If the Cowboys are to break their Super Bowl drought, their star QB will have to be able to stay on the field.