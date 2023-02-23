After Brett Maher’s playoff meltdown, it sure looks like the Dallas Cowboys have no plans to bring him back.

With Maher set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the Cowboys made the decision to re-sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster, per Pro Football Talk. Dallas signed Vizcaino to the practice squad before their Divisional Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, but they ended up still playing Maher.

Fortunately for Vizcaino, the Cowboys are giving him another shot to prove himself and get the kicker job.

For what it’s worth, Brett Maher’s potential exit isn’t really surprising given the fact that team owner Jerry Jones said after their playoffs loss that they are going “back to the drawing board” when it comes to their kicker. That basically suggested that Dallas has no plans of re-signing Maher when he hits the market.

To recall, Maher had a rather forgettable performance in the postseason, particularly in the Wild Card against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he became the first kicker to miss four PATs in a game. His struggles extended against the 49ers, where he missed his lone extra point field goal attempt.

It remains to be seen what else the Cowboys will do this offseason to fix their roster, but one thing is clear, they are looking to improve all areas after another failed attempt to make it to the Super Bowl.