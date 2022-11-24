Published November 24, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys had two standout defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence, pop up on the injury report heading into their Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup against the New York Giants.

While both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable, Cowboys fans have nothing to fear when it comes to their respective statuses.

The Cowboys will have both stud players out there on the field for the divisional clash with the Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s major news for the Dallas defense heading into a Thanksgiving game with huge implications for the NFC East standings.

Parsons, who picked up a left knee injury during the Cowboys’ dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings last week, had fans worrying when he was not able to take the practice field to start the week.

However, a limited session on Tuesday put him on track for the Thanksgiving game- as did Parsons’ own words, as he said he was “locked and loaded” for the contest.

Meanwhile, Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been dealing with a foot injury related to a surgery he underwent last season to repair a fracture. But the standout defensive end will also be out there against the Giants.

Now, Dallas will have their two best pass rushers against a Giants offensive line dealing with injuries to as many as four starters.

It sets up to be a long Thanksgiving Day for Daniel Jones and the Giants’ passing attack.

And a fruitful one for Parsons, Lawrence and the Cowboys defense.