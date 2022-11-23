Published November 23, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have a critical matchup against the New York Giants looming on Thanksgiving Day and got some crucial injury updates back on some key players, including the likes of Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott, on Wednesday. It was a mixed bag of injury updates for the Cowboys on Wednesday, as Ezekiel Elliott returned to full practice participation while Parsons remained limited while nursing knee and ankle injuries, per Michael Gehlken.

Cowboys ruled out LB Anthony Barr (hamstring). NT Johnathan Hankins (illness) and DE Tarell Basham (illness) are doubtful. S Donovan Wilson (illness) and DT Neville Gallimore (illness) were added to injury report and are among seven players questionable for Thursday vs. Giants. pic.twitter.com/Bko0WC4AJU — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 23, 2022

The Cowboys’ injury report listed Elliott as a full participant on Wednesday after he was limited on Monday and Tuesday due to a knee injury. His return to practice clears the path for him to play on Thursday against the Giants, joining Tony Pollard in the backfield once again.

Parsons did not participate in Monday’s practice but was back in limited fashion on Tuesday, and once again on Wednesday. The Cowboys are listing him as questionable ahead of the Thanksgiving Day showdown, and should provide a more clear update on his status ahead of kickoff.

Ezekiel Elliott returned from a brief injury absence in Week 11 and rushed 15 times during the 40-3 beatdown of the Vikings. He only picked up 42 yards on the ground, but was effective in the red zone, scoring two touchdowns in the win. He’ll look to pick up where he left off with another big game on Turkey Day against the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals.

As for Micah Parsons, he played in a season-low 67 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps in the Week 11 win, recording 2.0 sacks, four tackles, and five QB hits. The team will certainly be hoping to have his unmatched presence available on defense against a Giants team that figures to heavily feature Saquon Barkley in its offensive game plan.