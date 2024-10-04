The Dallas Cowboys have ruled linebacker Micah Parsons out of Sunday night's game against the Steelers. The star defender was hurt in last Thursday's game against the Giants, which Dallas won. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Friday.

Parsons has been a star for the Cowboys since entering the league in 2021. The 11th overall pick has had at least 13 sacks in all three of his pro seasons and has been a first-team All-Pro twice. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has placed in the top three of Defensive Player of the Year voting three times.

The Steelers will be tough to contain without a star edge rusher. Justin Fields has been spectacular this season, leading the team to a 3-1 record. The Cowboys are 2-2 heading into the game with extra rest after playing last Thursday. DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs are also on the injury report.

Cowboys' outlook without Micah Parsons

There is no guarantee that this will be the only game that Parsons misses. He was unable to come back into the Giants game and could not get ready with an extra three days to rest. That would be the worst-case scenario for the Cowboys, as their schedule continues to toughen up.

After facing the Steelers on the road, they play host to the Lions in Week 6. After Jared Goff and company put up 42 points on Monday night, it would be ideal to have the full defense for that game. Then, the Cowboys are back on the road and back in primetime to face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

According to Saad Yousef of The Athletic, DeMarcus Lawrence has gone to injured reserve for his injury. That leaves the Cowboys without their two best defensive players. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is also out for this game. Diggs is listed as questionable, as is cornerback Caelen Carson.