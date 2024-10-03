The Dallas Cowboys received a concerning injury update on Thursday. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, cornerback Trevon Diggs was added to the team's practice report due to an ankle injury. Diggs was limited in practice and his situation will be worth closely monitoring ahead of the Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Diggs exited the Cowboys' Thursday Night Game with an apparent injury. It was later revealed that he was dealing with cramps. He ultimately returned to the field.

Now Diggs is dealing with an ankle concern. Dallas had high expectations for the 2024 season but they are just 2-2 to begin the new campaign. The Cowboys can certainly still make a competitive run, but they need to find consistency soon. Having Diggs on the field will prove to be crucial in Week 5 and beyond.

Diggs, 26, has been selected to two Pro Bowl teams in his career. He is one of the best defenders in the entire NFL. However, Diggs was limited to only two games played in 2023. He has played in all four games so far this year, and he is hoping that will not change on Sunday. Diggs has recorded 18 combined tackles, 14 solo tackles and one interception through his four games played in 2024.

Cowboys looking to earn big victory against Steelers

Dallas would love to improve their record to above .500 with a win on Sunday. The Steelers, though, are 3-1 and will be a difficult opponent to say the least.

It is worth noting that the Cowboys are already dealing with a number of injury concerns. Dallas will need a complete team effort in order to upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh. It projects to be a competitive game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM EST on Sunday night as the Cowboys look to earn a pivotal victory on the road.