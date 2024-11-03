The Dallas Cowboys are facing a must-win scenario in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, so it will be imperative for them to be as healthy as possible for this game. While they are already going to be without Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland on defense once again, everyone is keeping tabs on the latest injury updates for Trevon Diggs and Eric Kendricks.

Diggs didn't practice at all throughout the week thanks to a calf injury he's dealing with, while Kendricks has been battling a shoulder injury as of late. While the veteran linebacker in Kendricks is expected to suit up despite this ailment, Diggs is being labeled as a game-time decision, which is somewhat impressive considering how he didn't take the field for practice this week.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Cowboys LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder) is listed as questionable and is expected to play, source said. Meanwhile, CB Trevon Diggs (calf) didn't practice this week but is considered a game-time decision.”

Cowboys will be hoping both Trevon Diggs, Eric Kendricks can play vs. Falcons

Injuries have played a big role in Dallas' struggles so far this season, so being without either Diggs or Kendricks would be a big loss. Having Kendricks healthy would be a huge help, as he's been the glue at the center of the Cowboys defense this year. And with Bland already ruled out, the Cowboys could find themselves in a tough spot without their top two cornerbacks in this huge contest against the Falcons if Diggs can't go, which would be crushing.

Thankfully, at least Kendricks is on track to play, but Dallas may need both of these guys on the field if they want any shot of beating Atlanta. It will be worth checking back once the final inactives are announced to see what their statuses are, but as of right now, Kendricks seems to be good to go, while Diggs' status won't get determined until shortly before the game.