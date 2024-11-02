The Dallas Cowboys (3-4) were hoping that their two injured All-Pros would provide vitally needed reinforcements for Sunday afternoon's game against the Atlanta Falcons (5-3), but alas, the defense will remain woefully undermanned when the team takes the field in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Pass-rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland are both ruled out for the Week 9 matchup, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Parsons has been sidelined with a high-ankle sprain for the last few weeks. His absence, while extremely costly, was expected after he failed to return to practice. Despite being activated off the injured reserve earlier in the week, Bland is also not ready to get back into action. The 2023 interceptions leader and record-holder for most pick-sixes in a single season (five) suffered a stress fracture in his foot during training camp and has yet to make his debut.

Both star players are incredibly important to Mike Zimmer's defense. Parsons totaled at least 13 sacks in each of his first three years in Dallas and can be an undeniable game-wrecker when he suits up again. Bland can take the pressure off the embattled secondary, which just became even more thin following the Trevon Diggs injury news.

Can the Cowboys survive?

The Cowboys must find a way to stay afloat until these players return. Is that possible, though? This group has wandered off into largely unfamiliar territory and could be frantically racing for one of the last playoff slots. Such a scenario is surely giving Jerry Jones some sleepless nights.

Dallas has been a pillar of regular season consistency since Mike McCarthy signed on to be its head coach in 2020, but it is in a vulnerable state near the midpoint of the 2024-25 campaign. The struggles started in Week 2, but they have intensified without Parsons. America's Team can sometimes overcome the issues that beset it by relying on its talented roster. That is not a luxury the Cowboys have right now.

Beating the Falcons sans Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, and possibly Trevon Diggs, requires them to lean on Dak Prescott and the offense. The veteran quarterback's MVP runner-up credentials are not shining too brightly this year, leading many to revisit a previously discussed debate– Dallas is simply not the same when its identity is tied to the passing attack rather than the defense.

However, the Cowboys have little choice but to trust Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the offense in Sunday's collision with the Falcons. Things kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.