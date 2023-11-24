Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed what he thought about the touchdown celebration after DaRon Bland made NFL history.

Dallas Cowboys second-year cornerback DaRon Bland entered the NFL record books with his fourth-quarter pick-6 against the Washington Commanders during the teams' Thanksgiving Day matchup. Bland's pick-and-score, his fifth in 11 games this season, gave him the distinct honor of becoming the NFL's all-time leader in pick-6s in the regular season, a record that had stood since 1971.

Bland's interception and touchdown put the Cowboys up 45-10 with less than five minutes to play. He weaved through so many Washington defenders that the play has drawn comparison to legendary scrambling quarterback Michael Vick. Bland was joined by at least a dozen fellow Cowboys as he jumped into one of the famed Salvation Army kettles in the end zone.

The celebration was so extensive — and the score then so out of hand — that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had to step in to restore order, calling a timeout before the team's subsequent extra-point attempt.

“I guess there's some traditions I'm not totally in tune with yet,” McCarthy said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “But I'm glad they worked with us and obviously we took the timeout, too, just to get control of it.”

The previous record of four pick-6s in a season had been previously held by Bland and three other players: Eric Allen, who had four pick-6s for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1993; Jim Kearney, who accomplished the feat for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1972; Ken Houston, who had four pick-6s for the Houston Oilers in 1971.

Bland was drafted in the fifth round (167th overall) by the Cowboys out of Fresno State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had five interceptions his rookie season, the most for a Dallas cornerback since Derek Ross and Roy Williams notched five picks each in 2002.