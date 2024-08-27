As NFL teams make cuts, some pretty solid players are finding themselves left off rosters. The Dallas Cowboys are not going to keep Carl Lawson, a 29-year-old edge with six years of NFL experience, on their roster. At least, that’s the case for now.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing Lawson less than two weeks after they initially signed him to a non-guaranteed deal. But he could stick around on the team's practice squad, Archer noted. He'll be a very solid depth piece for Dallas, though with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, the team's strength is in its defensive line.

Lawson once held a big role in the New York Jets defense, ranking second on the team in sacks during the 2022 season with 7.0 after spending four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. A back injury limited his 2023 season to just six games. He could make his comeback with another team if that team wants to add him to the 53-man roster or he'll play for Dallas again should injuries arise.

Cowboys defense projects to be top-notch unit again in 2024

Marshawn Kneeland and Chauncey Golston currently back up the Cowboys' stars on the edge. Dallas' defense ranked fifth in opponent points and opponent yardage last season. With Trevon Diggs back after tearing his ACL and Eric Kendricks joining the unit, the ‘Boys should have a strong defense once again.

The Cowboys are finally getting some good juju on their side after agreeing to a contract extension with superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. It may have come way too late but it still happened. Even with Dak Prescott's contract situation remaining in limbo, things are looking up for the team overall. Is it finally their year? It'll take a lot to get over the embarrassment of last season but their star-studded roster gives them a chance to make some magic happen.