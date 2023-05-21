The Dallas Cowboys selected running back Deuce Vaughn out of the Kansas State football in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson gave Vaughn some huge praise that Cowboys fans will be happy to hear, via Evan Reier of Heavy.

“I think this could be a matchup nightmare out the backfield,” LaDainian Tomlinson said on NFL Network. “A lot of people are comparing him to Darren Sproles who was one of the best ever coming out the back field, running routes, creating mismatches. I see Deuce Vaighn in the same light. There’s no way you’re going to stop him one-on-one from running option routes. You can also bring him out the back field, put him on the perimeter. He’s as quick as a gnat and I’m telling you right now, the Cowboys will find a place and find a way to utilize Deuce Vaughn’s skills.”

Tony Pollard is still in the fold, as he signed his franchise tag with the Cowboys. However, he is coming off of a broken fibula that he suffered in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. Ezekiel Elliott was released, so there are some snaps available in the backfield.

If Tomlinson is right and Vaughn can be used like Darren Sproles was, Vaughn could bring another dimension to the Cowboys offense that it did not have last season. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys try to use Vaughn, and if he performs well enough to get significant playing time.