The NFL offseason is in full swing with the NFL Draft behind us and training camp still a bit of a way away. However, Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs enjoyed some sibling rivalry matchup time. However, Stefon got the better of Trevon in a clip that will surely be fun to watch.

The Diggs brothers both are Pro Bowlers, and they both are certainly deserving of it. Stefon finished the year with 108 catches for 1,429 yards with 11 scores in his third season in Buffalo. Stefon Diggs also went viral this offseason for a video of him hooping, and he sure has some talent on the hardwood as well.

Trevon had 59 tackles with three interceptions, a number significantly down from the 11 picks he had in 2021. Nonetheless, he still flashed his talent, and opposing quarterbacks were more hesitant to throw the ball his way.

The 2023 NFL schedule was recently released, and one game circled will be the December 17 showdown when the Cowboys travel to Buffalo to play the Bills. We will get a meaningful game between Stefon and Trevon, and it will be interesting to see if they end up facing off against each other in live action.

The two had some fun with each other in the 2022 Pro Bowl, but we all know how the Pro Bowl goes. Nonetheless, it’s just a little childhood flashback for the Digg brothers getting some work in the backyard, and both players should once again have monster seasons for their respective teams.