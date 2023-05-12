Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Deuce Vaughn was selected in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys in April, and the Kansas State running back knows he has something to prove after being second guessed in college football.

“You get to college and guys kind of question and doubt your abilities because of your size,” Vaughn said on Friday, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “It just adds to the chip on my shoulder. That’s why I’m the hardest working guy that you’ll ever meet.”

Strong words from the 21-year-old, who has a lot more to prove but seems to have the right attitude ahead of Cowboys training camp.

Although standing at only 5-foot-5, 176-pounds, the Arkansas native was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 after being a Consensus All-American in 2021, and was a three-time Second-team All-Big 12 between 2020-22.

Vaughn’s father is a scout for the Cowboys, and called his son to tell him that he had been drafted. He became the shortest running back ever drafted since the NFL began tracking the combine when he heard his name selected at the end of April.

His father Chris played college football at Murray State, and joined the Cowboys as a scout after working as an assistant coach at Arkansas, Ole Miss, Memphis and Texas.

“I think clearly Deuce can play in the normal flow of our offense on first and second down,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said ahead of the team’s rookie mini-camp, per ESPN.

“I think, stating the obvious, as far as the [pass] protection component, we’ve got to work together there, but there are some very distinct situational thoughts and concepts that I have in mind already…Yeah, we’ll definitely have opportunities for him to take advantage of his productivity. He’s a dynamic player.”

The first opportunity for Deuce Vaughn to prove that size doesn’t matter will be tested at the Cowboys’ mini-camp this weekend.