There was a time that a confrontation between Dallas and Washington meant everything in the NFC as these two glamour teams were fighting for NFC superiority.

It has been decades since Tom Landry stalked the sidelines for the Cowboys and George Allen dreamed of postgame ice cream while coaching the then-Redskins. Those were Dallas-Washington battles helped make the National Football League the leading sports enterprise in the world.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has always respected the rivalry between the two teams, but now both teams are simply fighting for respectability — not conference superiority.

The Cowboys (2-3-1) certainly look like a competitive team from an offensive perspective this season. Quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy once again and capable of delivering big plays with his arm and he has a fine go-to receiver in George Pickens. The former Steelers wideout has stepped in and produced at a high level since CeeDee Lamb was injured early in the year.

The Commanders (3-3) are trying to build off their great season last year that saw them get to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington is coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears. Head coach Dan Quinn's team has been troubled by injuries and inconsistency. They will try to find their way to a key division win in Dallas and much will depend on second-year QB Jayden Daniels.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Prescott will throw for 250-plus yards with 2 TDs

The Cowboys quarterback has had a solid season after missing 26 games in a five-year period. It seems as if the football gods have made the decision that Prescott will have a healthy 2025 season, and the signal caller is taking advantage of it.

Prescott has shown remarkable accuracy this year, completing 164 of 229 passes for a 71.6 completion percentage. He has thrown for 1,617 yards and is averaging 7.1 yards per pass. He has a 13-3 TD-interception ratio that is far better than the 11-8 ratio he had a year ago.

The Cowboys know they have to protect Prescott if they want to succeed. Backup Joe Milton has a very strong arm and could do a competent job if he has to relieve Prescott for a game or perhaps two, but he does not have Prescott's leadership or big-play ability.

Prescott has developed a solid rapport with Pickens. He has become the team's top threat at the WR position, and he has the skills to make the tough catch in traffic and come through at the game's biggest moments. He has 32 receptions for 524 yards and 6 touchdowns, and he can get the best of Washington's ordinary pass defense.

Tight end Jake Ferguson is an excellent complement to Pickens. He can make the key catches on third downs and is a capable target in the red zone. Ferguson has been targeted 51 times by the Cowboys quarterback, and he has caught 44 passes for 305 yards and 4 TDs. Prescott has confidence that Ferguson will keep drives alive when he throws to him on key third-down plays.

Cowboys defense will give up big plays to Washington RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys will have to produce on offense because their defense has been vulnerable. The Commanders made several key turnovers against the Bears, including two fumbles from Croskey-Merritt

The rookie running back is bound and determined not to let that happen again and he will take out his frustration on the 29th-ranked Dallas run defense that gives up 142.2 rushing yards per came.

Croskey Merrit has run for 344 yards with an impressive 5.7 yards per carry and 4 touchdowns. The combination of his motivation and the Cowboys soft defense will allow Jacory Croskey-Merritt to run for 85 yards and at least 1 touchdown.

Big leg of PK Brandon Aubrey will spell the difference for Cowboys

Washington placekicker Matt Gay has been adequate, but he has not been a star. He has connected on 10 of 14 field goal attempts, with his long success at 56 yards. His attempts from 50 yards and beyond have seen him make 4-of-7. He has made all four of his kicks between 40 and 49 yards and he has not missed any of his 16 extra points.

The Cowboys have perhaps the best placekicker in the league. Brandon Aubrey appears to have the evidence to claim that title as he has made all 12 of his FG attempts, including 3 of 3 from 40 to 49 yards and all 4 of his attempts from 50 and beyond.

Even more impressive than his accuracy is his leg strength. He has been successful on a 64-yard attempt this season, and he could attempt a three-pointer from 70 yards before the end of the season.

The game is going to come down to a field goal and look for Aubrey to hit the winning kick in the final 30 seconds.